DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.23 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 694.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,546,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after acquiring an additional 734,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,171,000 after acquiring an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,956,000 after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $35.13 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.