DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.30 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 28,233 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

