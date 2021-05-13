DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.93.

PODD stock opened at $225.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.19. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

