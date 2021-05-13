DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.37 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of MASI opened at $214.93 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

