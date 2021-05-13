DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.38 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 134.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $13,281,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $209.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.66 and its 200-day moving average is $161.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

