DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.42 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.