DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,450 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.88 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

