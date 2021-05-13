DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 144.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 73.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

AES opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.