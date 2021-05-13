DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $223.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.98 and a 200-day moving average of $226.67. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.35.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

