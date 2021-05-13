DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.25 Million in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Seres Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

