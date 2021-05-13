DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.38 Million in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSIT opened at $96.23 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

