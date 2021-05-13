DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of ArcLight Clean Transition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,850,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,493,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,234,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,889,000.

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

