DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,896,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

