DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,700 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

