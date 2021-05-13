DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 24,300 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 972.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,262.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

