DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,471 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $77.91 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 955,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

