DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,978 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $9,145,700 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

