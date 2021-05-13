DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 37,000 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1,375.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

