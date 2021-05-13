DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 7,040 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 482.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Primerica by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Shares of PRI opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.40. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

