DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 9,767 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

