DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Romeo Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMO. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,281,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,661,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,996,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMO opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.

Several research firms recently commented on RMO. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Williams Financial Group cut shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Romeo Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

