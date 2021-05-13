DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after buying an additional 3,415,218 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 466,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 133,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneMain by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMF opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,003,276 shares of company stock worth $671,623,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

