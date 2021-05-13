DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

