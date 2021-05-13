DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,313 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $219.71 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.30 and its 200-day moving average is $202.48.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.