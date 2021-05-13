DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 46,141 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

