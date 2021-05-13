DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 60,983 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

