DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,600 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFC. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HFC shares. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

