DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $1.04 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

