DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $1.33 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of TPH opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.