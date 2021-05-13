DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

