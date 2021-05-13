Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report sales of $122.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $104.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $523.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $528.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $542.61 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $548.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TACO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 203,723 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $354.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.