Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

DLX traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,722. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

