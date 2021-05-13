Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as high as C$1.40. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 2,414,633 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,550 shares in the company, valued at C$186,381.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,200 shares of company stock valued at $674,959.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.