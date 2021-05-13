DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -285.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.82.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

