Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $307,601.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.49 or 0.00584482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00233033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.01087216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.20 or 0.01207477 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.