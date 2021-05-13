Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $72.33 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $72.33 million and $980,956.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $6.88 or 0.00013689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,249.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.20 or 0.07696015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.63 or 0.02532627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.97 or 0.00634777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00179812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.20 or 0.00810351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.66 or 0.00642121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.00 or 0.00601006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006719 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

