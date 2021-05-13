Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 1,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 175,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

DSGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Design Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Design Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

