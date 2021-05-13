Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €58.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

COK has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.86 ($71.60).

COK stock opened at €48.75 ($57.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.93. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 30.47.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

