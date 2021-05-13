Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.50 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.36% from the company’s current price.

O2D has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

O2D stock opened at €2.48 ($2.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.43 and its 200 day moving average is €2.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.