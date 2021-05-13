Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €25.00 ($29.41) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.84 ($24.52).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.71 ($19.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.33. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

