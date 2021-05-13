Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) to “Buy”

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPNG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. 675,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,115. Coupang has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $10,857,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $1,308,000.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.