Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.74

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.74 and traded as high as $61.22. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 45,918 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPSGY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

