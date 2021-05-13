Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.74

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.74 and traded as high as $61.22. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 45,918 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPSGY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.
About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
