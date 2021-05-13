DEX Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $4.47 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEX has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00088360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.29 or 0.01060906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00067391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00111745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060577 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.