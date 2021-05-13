DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.94.

DXCM stock traded down $9.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,867. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.96. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 133.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

