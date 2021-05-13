DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report sales of $50.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.90 million. DHT reported sales of $202.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $264.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $285.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $349.19 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $372.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. DHT’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist started coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 124,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 441,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131,073 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of DHT by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DHT by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $988.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

