Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,392 ($44.32).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,261.50 ($42.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £76.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,163.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,977.76. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,326 ($43.45).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

