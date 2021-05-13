Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by UBS Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price (up previously from GBX 3,250 ($42.46)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,392 ($44.32).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,272 ($42.75) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,977.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,326 ($43.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

