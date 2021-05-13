Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DEO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.34. 344,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.