Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DEO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.
Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.34. 344,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.66.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
