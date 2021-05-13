DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,449,444 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.87% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $19,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.16.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

