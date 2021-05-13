DIGG (DIGG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $40.50 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $47,522.99 or 0.95739035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00078632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00575850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00228936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.01091645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.69 or 0.01206112 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 852 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

